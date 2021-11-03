CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Police concerned after man was murdered in front of station in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 8 days ago
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man was killed outside the North Braddock Police Department late Tuesday night, authorities said.

“Extremely concerning that somebody would actually do that right in front of a Police station and have no care about that yes it’s very concerning,” Isaac Daniele, the North Braddock Police Chief said.

Police officers heard gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. near Bell Avenue and Anderson Street. When they rushed to search the area, they found 30-year-old Trey Dmar Paul Dixon, of Braddock, dead.

The chief also tells some personal items of Dixon’s may also have been taken, including his shoes.

Allegheny County police who told us they have nothing new to share about this murder, were on scene questioning the man who heard the shots, as the search continues for the person or persons responsible.

Chief Daniele tells us he’s concerned about retaliation for this shooting and this brazen shooting right outside the police station has his officers on alert.

“You just have to pick up your alert at this point obviously you have to be fair fair in the same sense but you’re wearing your awareness Hass to be at the very tip top,” explained Daniele.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This just goes to show the other distain and no fear of the police department should’ve had their balls cut off because of liberal Democrat communist politicians who want to tell them not to do their job these criminals now will kill somebody in front of a police station because they have no fear of retribution they got to have the fear of God and they’ve got to have the fear of the police re-instilled in them

