CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Everett firefighters battle overnight flames

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftCpc_0cl6pluD00
Everett Firefighters battle overnight flames (Ken Lucas, Boston 25 News/Boston 25 News)

EVERETT, Mass. — Everett fire crews are battling flames at a three-story building on 749 Broadway. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof.

The first floor is Oliveira’s Steak Bar and Grill, then the second and third floors are residential. Boston 25 News spoke with a girl who lives on the third floor. She says she woke up to see the flames out her window.

“By that time I already got up, I got my dog and just started running because you could already see the flames coming into my room,” the girl, who didn’t want to be identified, told our Boston 25 News crew on scene.

The girl says she believes the fire started in the dumpster and traveled up the side of the building. She believes everyone made it out safely. There are two exits, so she says they went out on the side that isn’t burned.

The Everett Police Chief tweeted out that there are a lot of road closures in the area because of all the fire trucks on scene. Avoid the area if you can.

A water truck has been called to the scene to pump out water that is starting to flood on a nearby street where fire trucks are parked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Juvenile shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON — Thursday morning police continued investigating the shooting of a youth in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Boston Police were called to the area of 217 Wood Avenue at 10:24 p.m. after a shooting. Police closed the street as detectives began their work, ballistics evidence was also recovered. BPD...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Everett, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Everett, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: What charges does Rittenhouse face?

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will continue Thursday, a day after the 18-year-old testified about the night he shot three people, killing two of them. Rittenhouse broke down on the stand Wednesday, sobbing so hard the judge called for a recess and offered him a bottle of water. When trial resumed, Rittenhouse was composed and stayed that way for the rest of his testimony.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy