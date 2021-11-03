Everett Firefighters battle overnight flames (Ken Lucas, Boston 25 News/Boston 25 News)

EVERETT, Mass. — Everett fire crews are battling flames at a three-story building on 749 Broadway. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof.

The first floor is Oliveira’s Steak Bar and Grill, then the second and third floors are residential. Boston 25 News spoke with a girl who lives on the third floor. She says she woke up to see the flames out her window.

“By that time I already got up, I got my dog and just started running because you could already see the flames coming into my room,” the girl, who didn’t want to be identified, told our Boston 25 News crew on scene.

The girl says she believes the fire started in the dumpster and traveled up the side of the building. She believes everyone made it out safely. There are two exits, so she says they went out on the side that isn’t burned.

The Everett Police Chief tweeted out that there are a lot of road closures in the area because of all the fire trucks on scene. Avoid the area if you can.

A water truck has been called to the scene to pump out water that is starting to flood on a nearby street where fire trucks are parked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

