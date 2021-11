Lexington’s garbage is traveling a longer distance before reaching its ultimate destination. The Scott County landfill has been shut down. Now Waste Services of the Bluegrass is taking city collected garbage to a landfill in Morehead. Lexington Public Works Commissioner Nancy Albright said determining a dump site is the contractor’s job. “Our responsibility is to work with Waste Services and make sure they have it addressed. So, we don’t negotiate the contract with the landfills. That’s for Waste Services to do. We just have a responsibility to make sure it’s being done and done well,” said Albright.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO