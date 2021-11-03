HN PHOTOS: Sometimes a great stillness…

In the bombed-out hills of World War II Italy, sixtysomething art historian Evelyn Skinner meets a young British soldier named Ulysses Temper, and an improbable life-altering friendship ensues. That's the bare gist of the latest from Sarah Winman (When God Was a Rabbit, Tin Man), though her winsome, large-hearted novel sprawls far and wide from there, focused mostly on the motley crew that populates a local London pub for the next several decades to come — a ragtag cast whose ranks include a pianist, a sexpot, and a scrappy little girl most people just call "kid."
