One of the best things we’ve seen spring up from the advent of streaming TV is the willingness by studios and networks to end shows before they grow too stale. No more do you have to wonder why a network continuously renewing a show long past its clear expiration date. Now, the likes of Netflix, AMC, Hulu, FX, and others are much more willing to listen to creators and end a series when the story has come to a conclusion. That appears to be what BBC America is set to do with Season 4 of “Killing Eve.” And one of the series’ stars, Jodie Comer, wants fans to know the series actually is coming to an end and this isn’t some sort of fake-out.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO