Man recovering after being shot by officer at Cobb County motel, police say

Cobb County police say an officer shot an armed suspect at a Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway. (WSB-TV)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is expected to survive his injuries after being shot by a Cobb County officer, police officials say.

Investigators say an armed suspect was shot by a police officer around 7 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway.

The man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, but is expected to survive.

Investigators have not yet commented on the incident that led to police responding to the motel.

Neither the identity of the man shot or the officer involved have been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also looking into this shooting incident.

