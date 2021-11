According to the latest series of rumors, the Galaxy S22 series is already in mass-production, suggesting that we could see an official unveiling shortly after the beginning of 2022. Following the latest rumor, a new series of renders has appeared showing off the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. These renders don’t reveal all too much that we didn’t know, as Samsung looks to be playing the conservative game when it comes to the design of these two handsets.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO