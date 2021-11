Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed the performance of Aaron Ramsdale after victory at Leicester. The goalkeeper was outstanding in the 2-0 win. Arteta said: "We invest money in talent and people we believe can be great for the future of the club. We made that decision based on that and Aaron has had some really encouraging performances, and today he had some incredible saves to maintain the clean sheet and he needs to continue to do that. In football you have to play 50 games for 20 years, and this is only the start.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO