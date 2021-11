While Google has introduced many useful improvements in Android 12, the software release also features some changes that might not appeal to some users. For instance, Google has removed the Device Controls from the power menu in Android 12, and users now have to navigate to the Quick Settings to control connected devices. If you’re not a fan of this new approach and you’d much rather have device controls back in the power menu, we have some good news for you. You can now use Tasker to get smart home device controls in the Android 12 power menu.

