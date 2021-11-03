CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameroon Legend Says It’s ‘Hard To Say’ Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Deserves The Ballon d’Or

By Neil Andrew
 8 days ago

Former Cameroon keeper Joseph-Antoine Bell has poured doubt over whether Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is a serious contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Bell who played in three World Cups for Cameroon also played for Al Mokawloon Al Arab Sporting Club, the club where Salah started his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSB70_0cl6c6Jo00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Bell spoke to ESPN about whether he believed Salah was a candidate to win the coveted trophy.

The 67 year old said it's 'hard to say' Liverpool's talisman should win it due to the form of his club and national team.

"Salah has had a fantastic season, but he also did that last year."

"There's no doubt that Salah is clearly among the best players in the world, but we have to be honest about this."

"When people talk about who should win the Ballon d'Or, they always ask, 'What did he win?' and we have to apply this to everyone."

"Salah wasn't champion of England, he wasn't champion of Africa, whereas others won things, so it makes it very hard to say that Salah deserves the Ballon d'Or more than other people."

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in Paris on November 29th in Paris.

