FALL FESTIVAL FUN

“Donna the Dead,” a play on words from the 2004 film “Dawn of the Dead,” can be found in a different location each day through the month of October. Todd Franklin, identified as Donna’s keeper, has been a resident of Briggs Terrace for over 20 years and said he has always installed decorations for the holidays on Shields Street. His décor has included Donna the witch for nearly a decade, but the idea to bring her to life came to him during the pandemic in 2020.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO