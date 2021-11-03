FALL FESTIVAL FUN

The lights, the sounds, the rides, and all the deep-fried foods are back. Carnival rides will line the midway. Livestock buildings will be filled with goats, show hogs, lambs, chickens, and cows. Greased pigs and calves will once again be chased around the arena by kids in football helmets. Stages will be filled with music. Local queens, dignitaries, and marching bands will parade through downtown. And adventurous drivers will once again have a welcoming environment for smashing up old cars.
