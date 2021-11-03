All schools in South Park School District going to online learning after Snapchat threat

An introduction page for Snapchat shown in a mobile phone displayed at Apple’s App Store in Chicago.

All schools in the South Park School District will move to online classes Wednesday after Snapchat posts threatened gun violence at South Park Middle School.

The district initially announced Tuesday evening that the middle school would turn to virtual learning but then later announced that all of the district’s schools — high school, middle school and elementary center — will hold their classes online.

“This will allow district personnel to continue to work with law enforcement on this active investigation,” the district said in a statement.

The school released a statement indicating that the district is prepared to make the transition:

Throughout the school year, our teachers have reviewed with students what a temporary transition to remote learning will look like in their classes. Students should log on to Canvas for more information and links to live instruction, activities and assignments for the day.

Students are required to complete a virtual attendance form for their homeroom teacher. Links to all forms can be found by clicking here.

High school students must complete the form no earlier than 7 a.m. and no later than 7:30 a.m. Middle school students must complete the form no earlier than 7:30 a.m. and no later than 8 a.m. Elementary center students must complete the form no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and no later than 9 a.m.

Anyone with information which may be helpful in the investigation is encouraged to contact the South Park Township Police Department.