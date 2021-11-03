CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Driver hospitalized in Salina after violent I-70 crash

 8 days ago
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Tuesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven...

Kansas woman dies in 4-vehicle, head-on crash

HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Trella Marie Batten, 62, Whitewater, was westbound on Kansas 196 just east of Hillside Road passing two other vehicles. The Honda struck an eastbound...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Fire Marshal: Several pets die after fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Kansas house fire that left several pets dead. Just after 4p.m. Wednesday, a fire was discovered in a home at 310 NW Fairchild Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. Crews found fire and smoke was showing from...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Medical issue blamed for single-vehicle rollover accident

A local man was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover accident in central Salina Tuesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a a 63-year-old Salina man was eastbound in the 300 block of E. Cloud Street in a 2010 GMC Yukon when he had a medical issue. The Yukon went over the curb and rolled, striking and breaking guy wires for an Evergy power pole.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abbott, Anthony Lee; 56; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas man had hallucinogenic drugs, was selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged drug distribution. Just after 11:30p.m. Nov. 6, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Ford Ranger in the 100 Block of W. 2nd Street in the City of Hoyt for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After an investigation,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe

TOPEKA – Law enforcement authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Robert Currie, according to Topeka Police. He was last seen at 10:00a.m. Tuesday and is believed to be driving a 2005 red Ford F150 bearing Kansas license plate 082-AJD. He is described as a white male approximately...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: Woman jailed in Kansas for driving stolen van

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after an arrest. Police officers had been alerted that a 1996 Chrysler mini-van reported stolen to Kansas City Missouri Police was in the Atchison, Kansas area, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just before 2a.m. Tuesday, officers located the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police investigate Facebook Marketplace armed robberies in Kansas

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies and have made an arrest. Lenexa Police reported two armed robberies Tuesday involving Facebook Marketplace sales of electronics. The sales took place in the parking lots of a gas station and a grocery store. Police in Olathe arrested one...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Life in prison for man who stabbed, ran over Kansas doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old man who stabbed a Wichita psychiatrist more than 160 times and then ran over him with a car has been sentenced to life in prison. Umar Dutt was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Dr. Achutha Reddy in September 2017. Dutt pleaded guilty in September. Prosecutors said police found Reddy's body behind Holistic Psychiatric Services clinic, where Dutt was a client of Reddy's.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Drug task force serves multiple warrants; three people arrested

The serving of multiple narcotics-related search warrants earlier today resulted in the arrests of three people and the anticipation of additional arrests in the future. In a news release issued this afternoon, the Salina Police Department reported that after a several-months-long investigation, the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force served seven narcotics-related search warrants at the following locations in Salina earlier today. These seven locations were all found to be intertwined in this drug investigation, the department said in a news release.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Burglary suspect was hiding inside Kan. credit union

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspect on multiple charges after police found him in a bank. Just after 9p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a possible burglary at the Communication Federal Credit Union, 1015 SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble. Officers arrived on...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: 2 Kansas City homicides discovered hours apart

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides discovered hours apart. The first was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the Brush Creek Tower apartments to check on the welfare of a resident who had been reported missing. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the apartment, and police have launched a homicide investigation. Police have not said how the man died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire Chief Royse on administrative leave pending personnel action

Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse has been placed on administrative leave. KWCH's Factfinder 12 reported this evening that it had obtained an email written by Natalie Fischer, director of human resources for the City of Salina, that was sent to Salina Fire Department personnel on Tuesday stating that Royse was placed on administrative leave pending personnel action.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. largest school district to help vaccinate 5-11 year old kids

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The largest school district in Kansas plans to open a COVID-19 immunization site after the vaccine was approved for kids aged 5-11. Wichita district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the school system hasn’t administered any shots yet to the 5-11 group and won’t be going school-by-school with vaccines. Instead, the district will set up a vaccination station at district headquarters that will serve the school community, including students, parents and unvaccinated employees.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

