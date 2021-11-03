Driver hospitalized in Salina after violent I-70 crash

The serving of multiple narcotics-related search warrants earlier today resulted in the arrests of three people and the anticipation of additional arrests in the future. In a news release issued this afternoon, the Salina Police Department reported that after a several-months-long investigation, the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force served seven narcotics-related search warrants at the following locations in Salina earlier today. These seven locations were all found to be intertwined in this drug investigation, the department said in a news release.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO