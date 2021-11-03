Driver hospitalized in Salina after violent I-70 crash
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Tuesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven...salinapost.com
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Tuesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0