CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Pak declines use of its airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flights

hawaiitelegraph.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Pakistan has declined to allow the use of its airspace for flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, sources told...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Dengue death toll in Pakistan rises to 17, cases mount to over 4,167

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): As many as 45 new dengue fever cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, reported Pakistan's ARY News. The 45 new dengue cases, reported in the last 24 hours are centred in the urban and rural suburbs of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

CISF seizes 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals from passenger at Delhi's IGI airport

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday seized 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals worth Rs 24 lakh from an Indian passenger at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. As per the statement from CISF, the passenger was identified as Mohammad Ashraf. CISF's surveillance and intelligence...
IMMIGRATION
simpleflying.com

Why Air India Has Cut 9% Of Its Domestic Flights This Winter

Even as domestic air traffic in India shows signs of recovery, it’s still not quite the same as pre-COVID levels. Therefore, it wasn’t much of a surprise when India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), announced a slight dip in weekly flights this winter compared to 2019. Among the carriers that saw a reduction in the schedule was Air India. But is COVID the only reason for it? Let’s take a look.
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

Troika Plus meeting: Pakistani FM calls on international community to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday called on the international community to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. Addressing a Troika Plus meeting here on the crisis in Afghanistan, Qureshi said that currently the group of four nations-- the US,...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Shah
hawaiitelegraph.com

India, US hold 11th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative group meeting

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): With an aim for co-production and co-development of defence equipment under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), India and the US agreed on a revised Statement of Intent (SOI) to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation by "pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific DTTI projects, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
INDIA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Hong Kong approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Hong Kong [Hong Kong], November 10 (ANI): Hong Kong has recognised Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on its approved COVID-19 vaccine list. With this, as many as 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield. Both of these COVID-19 vaccines have also received emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

India cuts fuel taxes before Diwali holiday spending

The Indian government has sought to ease expenses for consumers by lowering petrol and diesel taxes following spiraling costs that drove fuel pricing to hit all-time highs. The lowering of taxes was a step by New Delhi to "further spur the overall economic cycle," according to the government. Petrol taxes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srinagar#Airspace#Sharjah#Pakistan#Ani#Indian#Mea#Mha#Ministry Of Home Affairs#Union Home
simpleflying.com

Boeing Flies The 777X Out To Dubai Ahead Of The Airshow

Boeing has flown the 777X out to Dubai ahead of its public debut at the Dubai Airshow. Having received all the necessary permissions to fly out to the United Arab Emirates, the planemaker will be keen to show off the jet to its largest customer, Emirates, who has publicly voiced discontent with the progress of the program several times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Emirates To Launch Tel Aviv Flights Using 777s

Emirates Airline will commence daily flights between Dubai (DXB) and Tel Aviv (TLV) from Dec. 6, marking the UAE carrier’s first flights to Israel following the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2020. The 1,326-mi. route will be operated with a three-class Boeing 777... Subscription Required. Emirates...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Bamboo Airways Operates Its Inaugural Flight To London Heathrow

Earlier this week, Bamboo Airways marked a significant milestone in the airline’s short history by operating its inaugural non-repatriation flight to London Heathrow Airport. The only previous time that the up-and-coming Vietnamese leisure carrier has visited the British capital was early in the pandemic. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting inaugural service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy