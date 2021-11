For a brief moment with the Denver Broncos, Trevor Siemian looked like he might be a reasonable replacement for Peyton Manning. It didn't last long. Eventually Siemian was exposed as a starter and then started the backup path to his career. There's nothing wrong with that. But when he came into Sunday's game for the New Orleans Saints in place of injured Jameis Winston, most people probably didn't even realize he was still in the league.

