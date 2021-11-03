Two New Restaurants Coming to Downtown Evansville Indiana

I guess news like this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, right? I think we've gotten to the point, as consumers, where nothing is really out of bounds anymore when it comes to fast-food restaurants. In fact, fast-food restaurants serving alcohol isn't really a new concept - it's been done before. Popular brands like McDonald's and Taco Bell have been known to serve wine and beer in the past. Arby's, however, is taking it to the next level with its own brand of vodka. Arby's vodka will be infused with the flavors of those famous curly fries and the newer crinkle fries. It seems like a perfect fit, considering vodka was originally made from potatoes.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO