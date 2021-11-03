CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Corrections has 18% of jobs unfilled

Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Nov. 3—CHIPPEWA FALLS — Nearly one in every five jobs in the Wisconsin prison system is unfilled, as COVID-19 and other job opportunities are main reasons for the high level of openings. John Beard, Wisconsin Department of Corrections director of communications, said the agency's job vacancy rate is 18.36%....

www.mdjonline.com

Lebanon Democrat

Tennessee Department of Correction seeks nearly $60M in budget increases

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Department of Correction requested a nearly $60 million budget increase Thursday in its budget hearing with Gov. Bill Lee and his advisers. The largest request was $15.9 million for correctional officer pay and raising starting pay from $32,524 annually to $37,654. The second-year pay...
POLITICS
KULR8

Department of Correction alerts public of alleged walk-away in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections is alerting the public of an alleged walk-away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center in Billings Monday. A release from the DOC said Nolan Real Bird, 33, of Rexburg, Idaho, walked away from the prerelease program, located at 104 N Thirty-first Street, around 12:38 a.m.
BILLINGS, MT
wfft.com

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction among prison systems adding body-worn cameras to security plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A growing number of states’ prison systems are outfitting guards with body-worn cameras, even in correctional environments already covered by thousands of stationary security cameras. Agencies hope the extra cameras will help reduce violence and hold both inmates and guards accountable, although experts and unions question...
OHIO STATE
gilaherald.com

Department of Corrections vaccinates more than 80% of its inmate population

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry has fully vaccinated more than 80% of its inmate population against the COVID-19 virus. Among the Department’s current inmate population of 34,690 inmates, there are currently a total of 12 positive COVID cases system-wide, or less than 0.035% of the population. And of the inmates who have tested positive since the pandemic began early last year, more than 99% have recovered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections addresses execution of John Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections held a press conference Friday, one day after John Grant became the first Oklahoma inmate executed since 2015. Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow addressed the timeline of the execution and the events leading up to it. He said...
POLITICS
CBS Boston

I-Team: Some Correction Officers, State Troopers Off The Job Over Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) – Both the Department of Correction and the Massachusetts State Police, sources say, have ramped up discipline for members who have not met the vaccine mandate deadline, and dozens are now off the job. At state prisons, sources say, retired correction officers are working inside with inmates taking shifts of officers who are suspended. The National Guard was also called up to help with security. The I-Team has learned 61 correction officers are now suspended for not getting the COVID-19 shot. At the State Police, sources say, for the first time on Thursday, a sergeant and three troopers who missed the deadline were disciplined and relieved of duty. Three are with the K-9 Unit and had their dogs taken away. Several others have either retired or resigned. The state police did not respond to I-Team’s emails. The Department of Correction did not respond to requests for comment on the number of retired members who are now working, nor would it tell WBZ how many officers received waivers from the vaccine requirement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOLF

PA Department of Corrections offers COVID-19 boosters to incarcerated population & staff

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Monday they will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to their incarcerated population and staff. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says more than 90 percent of the incarcerated population has been vaccinated. Similar to the DOC’s initial vaccination efforts, those who receive...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Ashtabula grad lands job at U.S. Department of the Treasury

An Ashtabula High School graduate was recently hired by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to advance racial equity, according to information released by the DOT. Janis Bowdler is a 1996 graduate of Ashtabula High School who has worked for economic equality throughout the course of her career. Bowdler was not made available for an interview, but shared her thoughts through a press release.
ASHTABULA, OH
Hastings Tribune

Corrections Department announces new warden at Tecumseh

A longtime state corrections worker will become the new warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in southeast Nebraska. Craig Gable will lead the prison, the Department of Correctional Services announced Tuesday. He replaces Todd Wasmer, who will become the assistant warden at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.
TECUMSEH, NE
corpmagazine.com

Labor Department: Jobs Are Up, First-Time Unemployment Claims Fall

It’s been a good news-more good news week for the U.S. labor market. On Friday, the Labor Department released its October jobs report, which showed the U.S. added a better-than-expected 531,000 jobs during the month, up from some 312,000 in September. And on Wednesday (a day earlier than usual because...
BUSINESS
kinyradio.com

Alaska ACLU files public records request with state Corrections Department

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska has expressed serious concerns regarding the Department of Corrections response to COVID-19 Megan Edge with the ACLU of Alaska said that after a year and a half into the COVID pandemic, incarcerated people have been living an extreme lockdown environment. She said the lockdown has had a big impact on the daily lives of the incarcerated.

