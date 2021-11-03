Department of Corrections has 18% of jobs unfilled

BOSTON (CBS) – Both the Department of Correction and the Massachusetts State Police, sources say, have ramped up discipline for members who have not met the vaccine mandate deadline, and dozens are now off the job. At state prisons, sources say, retired correction officers are working inside with inmates taking shifts of officers who are suspended. The National Guard was also called up to help with security. The I-Team has learned 61 correction officers are now suspended for not getting the COVID-19 shot. At the State Police, sources say, for the first time on Thursday, a sergeant and three troopers who missed the deadline were disciplined and relieved of duty. Three are with the K-9 Unit and had their dogs taken away. Several others have either retired or resigned. The state police did not respond to I-Team’s emails. The Department of Correction did not respond to requests for comment on the number of retired members who are now working, nor would it tell WBZ how many officers received waivers from the vaccine requirement.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO