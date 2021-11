Teyana Taylor put a performance on hold to check in on a fan, who needed attention, and made sure they were okay, before continuing. Teyana Taylor took concert safety into her own hands at a Monday November 8 concert, where she made a point of stopping mid-song to check on a fan. The viral video of the 30-year-old singer was supposedly taped two days after the tragedy at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival, where eight people died and many more were injured. Teyana seemed to make reference to the tragedy, while checking on the fan.

