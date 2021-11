Predictable to the point of drabness and occasional comedy, albeit elevated by individual moments of the highest quality.Goals by Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford were the inevitable difference between two dysfunctional teams who had both been in crisis, but with one spending an awful lot more than the other.That is what has again spared Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediate pressure, as he once more got a win just when all seemed lost. That will see all focus now go on Nuno Espirito Santo – and, judging by this crowd, Daniel Levy – after an utterly dismal 3-0 defeat. A...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO