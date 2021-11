Manchester United came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night.Josip Ilicic rattled in a strike just 12 minutes in which David de Gea couldn’t keep out, sending the home fans into a frenzy early on. A series of misplaced passes gave the Serie A side further chances to add to their tally, but United struck back to level the game just before half-time when Cristiano Ronaldo put the finishing touches to a fine team move.Mason Greenwood hit the bar from an offside position as United briefly threatened...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO