Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea all but secured their place in the next round of the Champions League last night with a victory over Group H opponent and Swedish outfit, Malmö. A Hakim Ziyech goal from close range after being picked out expertly by Callum Hudson-Odoi was enough to see the Blues through on the night but it was another Cobham academy product that stole the headlines.

