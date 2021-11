By the standards he has set this season, Mohamed Salah had a quiet night on Wednesday in the Champions League. Hardly anybody else did. Liverpool was brilliant, Atlético Madrid was dreadfully ill-disciplined, and the result was a 2–0 win that could easily have been far more emphatic. Not that it really matters: Liverpool has won all four of its group games thus far, joining Bayern Munich, Juventus and Ajax as the first clubs to qualify for the knockout stage, while Atlético faces a scrap with Porto for second in the group.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO