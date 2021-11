Even as domestic air traffic in India shows signs of recovery, it’s still not quite the same as pre-COVID levels. Therefore, it wasn’t much of a surprise when India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), announced a slight dip in weekly flights this winter compared to 2019. Among the carriers that saw a reduction in the schedule was Air India. But is COVID the only reason for it? Let’s take a look.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO