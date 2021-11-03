Kirby Smart vague on Georgia QB situation, declines to name starter for Missouri

Stetson Bennett Georgia during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart declined to clear up the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation on his Tuesday night Zoom call with reporters.

Smart, whose undefeated Bulldogs debuted No. 1 in the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings, has no issue managing a two-quarterback system.

“Quarterbacks have looked great, they’ve both done a tremendous job, really pleased with where they’re at,” Smart said when asked how they have looked in practice on Monday and Tuesday.

