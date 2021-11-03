CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kirby Smart vague on Georgia QB situation, declines to name starter for Missouri

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 8 days ago
Stetson Bennett Georgia during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart declined to clear up the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation on his Tuesday night Zoom call with reporters.

Smart, whose undefeated Bulldogs debuted No. 1 in the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings, has no issue managing a two-quarterback system.

“Quarterbacks have looked great, they’ve both done a tremendous job, really pleased with where they’re at,” Smart said when asked how they have looked in practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Georgia flips elite 2023 WR Raymond Cottrell from Florida

When pondering what might potentially make every member of DawgNation’s day on the recruiting trail, there would be two very high-ranking scenarios. The first would be likely be for any 5-star or top 20 prospect in any class. That’s the kind of talent Georgia has stacked up and it will need to continue to stay ranked No. 1 in the nation for long stretches in seasons to come.
Georgia speedster Arian Smith suffers potential season-ending injury

Georgia receiver Arian Smith could be out the remainder of the season after suffering a leg injury in practice on Wednesday that will require surgery, per published reports. Smith, a redshirt freshman with sub-4.3-second speed in the 40-card dash, caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs’ 43-6 win over Missouri last Saturday.
Quarterback Cam Newton returning to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve reached a deal to bring quarterback Cam Newton back to the team, pending a physical, WSOC-TV reported. The one-year contract will have Newton rejoining the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, according to The Associated Press. He...
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

