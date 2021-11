As he returned home to Paluwas after competing at the Indian boxing nationals in Bellary a month ago, Akash Kumar was excited to see a large crowd. He assumed they had come to congratulate him. After all, it was only a couple of days before that he had won his first senior national title; and with it, confirmed a place in the Indian squad for the World championships. It was only when he came closer that he realized this was no celebratory occasion, but rather, mourners who had come to pay respects to his family. That was the moment Kumar would realise his mother, Santosh Devi, had passed away. He would later learn that the decision to keep her illness and death secret from him was hers, as she hoped to keep him focused on his boxing.

