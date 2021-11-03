CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Pak declines use of its airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flights

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Pakistan has declined to allow the use of its airspace for flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, sources told...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

dallassun.com

Russia may close air routes to Asia if EU introduces sanctions against Aeroflot: Expert

Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Possible EU sanctions against Russian carrier Aeroflot over its alleged role in the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border would bring an immediate closure of Russian airspace to European airlines, which badly need the direct Siberian route to Asia, Xavier Moreau, an expert of geopolitics with the StratPol think tank, told Sputnik on Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.“This is a time for close consultation among us,” Doval said in opening remarks...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Shah
simpleflying.com

Boeing Flies The 777X Out To Dubai Ahead Of The Airshow

Boeing has flown the 777X out to Dubai ahead of its public debut at the Dubai Airshow. Having received all the necessary permissions to fly out to the United Arab Emirates, the planemaker will be keen to show off the jet to its largest customer, Emirates, who has publicly voiced discontent with the progress of the program several times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

Pak Foreign Office refrains response on issue of airspace to US

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): At the weekly media briefing of the Foreign Office on Thursday, the FO spokesman refrained from giving a detailed response on the issue of airspace to the US. To a query about the status of the existing understanding with the US i.e. Air Lines of...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Piyush Goyal meets GCC Secretary-General Al Hajraf, discusses free trade agreement

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on his first official visit to India and discussed Free Trade Agreements (FTA) and deeper investments. "Met with H.E. Dr. Nayef Falah...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Pak government removes TLP chief's name from list of proscribed individuals suspected of terrorism, sectarianism

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab government has removed the name of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi from the list of proscribed individuals suspected of terrorism, reported local media. The government had already removed the TLP from the list of the proscribed organisations in the country...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srinagar#Airspace#Sharjah#Pakistan#Ani#Indian#Mea#Mha#Ministry Of Home Affairs#Union Home
AFP

India sends thousands more troops to restive Kashmir

India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into its section of Kashmir, already one of the world's most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday. Newly deployed troops are now visible around many new checkpoints set up in recent weeks across the main city of Srinagar.
POLITICS
simpleflying.com

Bamboo Airways Operates Its Inaugural Flight To London Heathrow

Earlier this week, Bamboo Airways marked a significant milestone in the airline’s short history by operating its inaugural non-repatriation flight to London Heathrow Airport. The only previous time that the up-and-coming Vietnamese leisure carrier has visited the British capital was early in the pandemic. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting inaugural service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Satellite Cowork sets foot in the Indian Market

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): An internationally renowned co-working space provider, Satellite Cowork is foraying into the Indian co-working space with expansion plans of over one million square feet. The expansion happening is of new-age co-working spaces across Northern, Western and Southern India. The platform is working to aggregate...
BUSINESS
AFP

Taliban sends envoy to take charge of embassy in Pakistan

A Taliban envoy has been sent to neighbouring Pakistan to take charge of the Afghan embassy, two months after the hardline Islamist group seized power, officials said Friday. The last ambassador of the Afghan embassy was withdrawn by the former US-backed government several months ago following the alleged kidnapping of his daughter in leafy Islamabad. 
ASIA
dallassun.com

UN organisers restrict Myanmar Military delegation from attending COP-26

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 11 (ANI): The United Nations has restricted Myanmar Military's five-member delegation from attending the climate change conference in Glasgow. The organizers of the international forum turned the Military regime's delegation away after they reached Glasgow to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Radio Free Asia reported.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Belarus Lukashenko threatens to cut off gas to Western Europe

Minsk may block gas transit to the European Union if more sanctions are imposed on Belarus, the country's president Alexander Lukashenko threatened on Thursday. Brussels is currently discussing a fifth package of measures. The Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline runs from Russia's Yamal peninsula to Frankfurt-an-der-Oder in Germany, via Belarus and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Troika Plus leaders urge Taliban to cut ties with terrorists

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): The representative of the Troika Plus format has urged the Taliban to cut ties with all terrorist groups and deprive them of the opportunity to act on Afghan territory. The statement was issued after the Troika Plus meeting, comprising Russia, Pakistan, China, and the United...
WORLD
dallassun.com

PM Modi to launch two innovative customer-centric initiatives of RBI today

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch two innovative customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. As per the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will launch the initiatives at 11 am on Friday through video conferencing. "These initiatives are...
INDIA
The Independent

Boeing admits liability for Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash

Boeing has acknowledged liability for the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 in March 2019, in which 157 passengers and crew died.The move came in a filing in to a US District Court in Chicago in response to lawsuits from families of the victims.The almost-new Boeing 737 Max had just taken off from Addis Ababa on a flight to Nairobi in Kenya when the pilots lost control of the plane.Five months earlier, another 737 Max came down in the Java Sea shortly after leaving the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. All 189 people on board Lion Air flight 610 were killed.The cause...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

