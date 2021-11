There are few things that personify Michigan more than a pasty, but Michigan is a state divided when it comes to what should be on top of the pasty. Pasties didn't originate in Michigan, but we have definitely taken a slice of ownership. The stories of miners taking pasties into the mines with them go back to their creation in Europe. Fast forward to miners in the U.P. wrapping their pasties in foil, and tucking them into their helmets to keep them warm.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO