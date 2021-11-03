CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October PPMs, Day 2: Flips In Five Markets, Ties In Two, Make AC The Big Winner.

Cover picture for the articleWhen the dust settled after takeovers and ties at the top in seven of the 12 markets measured in Day 2 of Nielsen's October PPMs, Adult Contemporary and its offshoots won the day, not to mention the month, so far. ACs took or tied for the lead in Miami and Denver,...

Cassiday Proctor

Cassiday Proctor is named morning host at Cumulus Media modern rock “The Edge” WEDG (103.3), filling the void left with the move of Shredd & Ragan to classic rock sister “97 Rock” WGRF in August. Proctor was most recently in afternoons at co-owned rock “105.1 The X” KCJK Kansas City, replaced there by Jay Powers.
October PPMs, Day 1: Leaders Dig In At The Top, AC And News/Talk Again Claim Three Apiece.

To paraphrase The Who, the new bosses are the same as the old bosses. That's the story on Day 1 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs for October, where not only are there no changes from September's champ in each of these eight markets, the runner-ups don't budge in seven of eight. iHeartMedia's AC stations remain top-rated in New York, Los Angeles and Houston, while News/Talk continues to rule in Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta. In Dallas and Philly, iHeart's also still on top, with CHR in the former and Adult R&B in the latter.
October PPMs, Day 3: Changes On Top In 6 Markets, News/Talk Claims Most No. 1s So Far.

Following a Day 2 of Nielsen's October PPMs that brought a dizzying array of number-one flips and a couple of ties at the top spot, Day 3 hasn't disappointed in the drama department either, with six of these 12 markets showing different stations leading the pack vs. September. While Classic Hits stations took over in three markets, its total crowns still couldn't make a dent in News/Talk and Adult Contemporary's dominance, with stations in these formats claiming the throne in eight and six of the 32 PPM markets reported in Days 1-3, respectively. For News/Talk, that's even with its September total, while AC gained one topper from last time.
News Bites: Christmas On The Air, WCSX, SoundExchange, Kelly Ford.

News Bites for November 5... Christmas on the air: iHeartMedia classic hits “Kool 108” KQQL Minneapolis just got cooler, entering its annual all-Christmas music season Friday, Nov. 5 at 5pm, as midday personality Lee Valsvik, afternoon host Adam West and morning man Jeff Olsen kicked off the holiday season for the Twin Cities. “After a unique 2020 Holiday Season, we are excited to bring back holiday music to Kool 108,” Valsvik said in a release. “Everyone deserves some holiday cheer and we’re thrilled to celebrate the holidays with the Twin Cities community.” KQQL will be joined by six of the company’s stations for one song to celebrate its all-Christmas launch, while Downtown Minneapolis will change its lights to red and green across buildings, tunnels and bridges. Other iHeartMedia stations going wall-to-wall holiday hits include AC WNIC Detroit (100.3), AC “Mix 99.5” WMAG Greensboro and soft AC “Sunny 99.9” KTSM El Paso.
Jeffrey 'JR' Ramsey

IHeartMedia CHR “Hits 95.7” KPTT Denver names JR (Jeffrey Ramsey) afternoon host of the newly re-branded station. JR most recently hosted afternoons at Midwest Communications CHR “Hot 106.7” WNFN Nashville. “JR is one of the final pieces to the puzzle to level up Hits 95.7,” JoJo Turnbeaugh, Senior VP/Programming said...
News Bites: ‘John DeBella Turkey Drop,’ Randy Merkin, Cayman Kelly, Jon-David Wells.

News Bites for November 8... ...Beasley Media Group classic rock WMGK Philadelphia (102.9) will hold the 20th annual “John DeBella Turkey Drop” on Tuesday, Nov. 23 on the Kimmel Cultural Campus on Broad Street in Philadelphia. The “Turkey Drop” is the largest, single day food gathering event in the City of Philadelphia. Last year’s collection raised over 12,000 turkeys. DeBella will broadcast live from the Campus, accepting turkey and monetary donations. MGK staff will also be at various Acme markets locations throughout the “DeBellaware Valley” also collecting turkeys and cash to benefit City Team Philadelphia, which provides food and services to needy individuals, families and food groups in the tri-state area.
Multiple On-Air Changes At Audacy’s Philly Cluster.

Following the Friday, Nov. 5 retirement of Audacy classic hits WOGL Philadelphia (98.1) morning host Glenn Kalina after a 51-year radio career, a number of changes take place at the company’s three music stations in the market. Replacing Kalina in mornings effective Nov. 15 at WOGL is Sean “Coop” Tabler,...
Vince Vitrano

Vince Vitrano, the longtime morning news anchor on WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, is joining Good Karma Brands news/talk WTMJ (620) as host of “Wisconsin’s Morning News.” Vitrano succeeds Gene Mueller who will retire in February 2022 after 44 years in the industry. “We are excited to welcome Vince to WTMJ Radio and...
Scott Gaines

Scott Gaines is named OM of SummitMedia Knoxville and PD of country “100.3 The Wolf” WCYQ. Gaines most recently served as OM for Alpha Media Amarillo, where he also handled programming and afternoons at country KGNC-FM (97.9). “Summit Knoxville is excited to welcome a radio veteran of Scott’s caliber to...
"DJ Nailz" Nixon

“DJ Nailz” Nixon joins Radio One hip-hop/R&B “Power 107.5” WCKX Columbus as APD/midday host. Nixon was most recently with Cox Media Group “Power 95.3” WPYO Orlando, where he hosted afternoons. “Nailz is smart, creative and open to expanding his programming knowledge,” Radio One VP/Programming Colby “Colb” Tyner said in a...
Bill “Broadway” Bertschinger

Cumulus Media “New Country 93.1” WDRQ Detroit host Bill “Broadway” Bertschinger returns to afternoons Friday after nearly two years in the morning slot at the station. The move clears a space for a new local morning show that’s expected to be announced soon. Bertschinger, who joined WDRQ in 2019, had...
Zach Cochran

Zach Cochran is named CEO of The Family Network Wisconsin contemporary Christian stations: WEMI Appleton (91.9), WEMY Green Bay (91.5), WGNV Wausau-Stevens Point (88.5), WSTM Sheboygan (91.9) and WGNW Eau Claire (99.9). Cochran has spent the past 18 years at Way Media contemporary Christian KXWA Denver (101.9), serving in various roles over the years.
Gordon Smith, Frank Boyle And Russell Perry Honored As Giants Of Broadcasting.

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith said the “true giants” in broadcasting are the local radio and television broadcasters hard at work with a role that has never been more apparently vital to America. It is the sort of statement that Smith has made before to the industry, but on Tuesday it came as the designation was being bestowed on him. The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation named Smith among the 2021 recipients of its Giants of Broadcasting award.
Cadillac Jack Rides Again On Georgia’s Airwaves.

Georgia radio listeners can hear Cadillac Jack on the air again starting Monday. The former Cumulus Media “Kicks 101.5” WKHX-FM Atlanta morning man takes over PM drive on Georgia Radio Alliance “The Bear 92.5” WEKS Fayetteville with “The Afternoon Ride with Cadillac Jack.” Cadillac succeeds Steve Mitchell in the timeslot. Mitchell will assume creative services duties and maintain a weekend show on the station.
How Long Will The Sports Betting Ad Windfall Last?

Online sports betting has mushroomed into a major ad category for radio with a forecasted $125 million expected to be spent on over the air radio in 2022, per BIA. But how long will the sportsbook gravy train last for radio and the other media channels that are cashing in on the fast growing industry?
Boston’s WBUR Launches CitySpace Studio To Produce Branded Podcasts.

Podcasting has allowed public media to expand its business in new ways, such as subscriptions and offering edgier content. Now WBUR Boston (90.9) is leveraging its custom content studio CitySpace Productions to expand into the production of branded podcasts. The public radio station’s pitch is that it will bring the same audio production quality of its own podcasts to outside marketers and organizations.
Public Radio Music Day: Stations Celebrate With Special Programming And Features.

The second annual Public Radio Music Day is being celebrated from coast-to-coast today (Nov. 10) with special programming and features on stations that call the left side of the FM radio dial home. The day is coordinated by the noncommMUSIC alliance and officially acknowledged by a bipartisan, bicameral Congressional resolution...
