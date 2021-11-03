October PPMs, Day 2: Flips In Five Markets, Ties In Two, Make AC The Big Winner.

To paraphrase The Who, the new bosses are the same as the old bosses. That's the story on Day 1 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs for October, where not only are there no changes from September's champ in each of these eight markets, the runner-ups don't budge in seven of eight. iHeartMedia's AC stations remain top-rated in New York, Los Angeles and Houston, while News/Talk continues to rule in Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta. In Dallas and Philly, iHeart's also still on top, with CHR in the former and Adult R&B in the latter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO