My First Experience at North Carolina Wild Turkey Hunting 2021By Jahid. Our last few hunts at North Carolina Wild Turkey have been truly memorable but I think the one that I will hold in my memories the most was when we hunted the area around the big rock mound in southern Roberson County, N.C. We just arrived in this area in April and were able to do a scout-and-survey of these areas. Not a single person on the entire property was around. It was early enough in the season that there was no one walking on the property, even at feeding stations. The only thing we saw was the turkey call that was being directed at us from the big mound in the middle distance. We knew that the turkey call was being used because we were using hand signals to communicate with the turkey crew. We knew that we would be on the property by mid-morning because they had given us our area before we arrived in April. It would be the first time we’d ever hunted this area during the non-winter months, so we were determined to enjoy the day.

