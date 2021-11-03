CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hamlet shooting suspect caught in Greensboro

By Staff Report
richmondobserver
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMLET — A man wanted in connection to a shooting that left two people hospitalized was found several counties away late last week. The Hamlet Police Department announced Oct. 29 that 30-year-old Michael Dequan Johnson, of Hamlet, was located — with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service — in...

richmondobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Suspect attempting to break in Maryland woman’s home caught on camera

BOWIE, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was caught on a surveillance camera Tuesday, lurking outside a Bowie woman’s home before she went inside to call 911. Prince George’s County Police say they are investigating why it took nearly 30 minutes for officers to arrive at Kezia Williams' home during an attempted break-in.
MARYLAND STATE
truecrimedaily

California woman allegedly stabs mother to death during fight

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death during a physical altercation on Tuesday. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 11:56 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Commerce Street. Police allege Zaria Hornsby got into a fight with her 43-year-old mother, pulled out a knife, and stabbed her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Man, 21, Shot Dead In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead overnight in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was found early Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds at Sutter and First streets. The department said they received reports of this at around 12:45 a.m. The...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Real Property#Hamlet#The U S Marshal Service
abc12.com

Saginaw shooting suspect in custody

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit has found a man who they believe shot a woman early Thursday morning. Police were looking for 28-year-old Cortez Gill, who was driving a 2017 black Toyota Corolla that has no front bumper and a Mississippi license plate with the number HNS6414.
SAGINAW, MI
WKRC

Police name suspect in Northside shooting

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police investigated a shooting in Northside Sunday. A person was shot in the torso during an argument at a townhome on Casey Drive after noon. The victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word on a condition. Police say they're looking for Arthur Smith, 34....
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS New York

Brazen Shootout On Staten Island Caught On Camera, Police Searching For Suspects

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another round of gun violence in New York City has the NYPD looking for two suspects. The shootout happened in the middle of the day on Oct. 25. Dramatic surveillance video shows the armed men shooting at each other on Holland Avenue in the Mariners Harbor section of Staten Island. Police say no one was hurt. Investigators are hoping someone comes forward with information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Suspect charged in shooting of 9-year-old Birmingham girl caught in crossfire

A suspect has been charged in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl earlier this week in Birmingham. Harvedris Jujuan Douglas, 43, is charged with first-degree aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Wounded was Ja’liyah Baker, who remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound that entered her neck and exited through her back.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Denver

Joe Delgado Torres Identified As Victim In Deadly Shooting At Halloween Party, Search For Suspects Continues

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at a Halloween party as Joe Delgado Torres. Detectives continue to search for the suspects. Joe Delgado Torres (credit: Denver Police) The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Nov. 1 near East 42nd and North Flanders in Green Valley Ranch. (credit: Denver Police) Torres, 22, was shot and killed. Police said the shooting suspects are believed to be either connected with a vehicle, seen in the image above, that appears to have either darker or missing front and back bumpers. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the vehicle in the image is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
12news.com

Phoenix road rage suspect caught on video by Valley Metro bus camera

PHOENIX — Surveillance footage has helped Phoenix police arrest a 27-year-old woman accused of shooting a motorist last month during a road rage incident. Jenee Anisah Mariaanne Pannell was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and endangerment after she allegedly fired a gun at a car with a 2-year-old child riding as a passenger.
PHOENIX, AZ
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Shooting suspect arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man wanted for a shooting that took place on Nov. 5. Daniel Ramos, 42, was arrested by Brownsville PD Criminal Investigations Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Tuesday, according to a press release by Brownsville PD. According to the release, Ramos is the primary […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WXII 12

Greensboro police identify two victims in deadly shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Greensboro police is now investigating this shooting as a homicide. Investigators say the two people shot Saturday morning died from their injuries. Delorion Deshawn Smith from Whiteville, NC and Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson from Chadbourn were identified as the two people killed, according to the police department....
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS Denver

Jamie Martin Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of Denver Police Officer

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have identified the man who they believe shot one of their own. His name is 34-year-old Jamie Martin and they released a mugshot of him from a recent, previous arrest on Thursday. Jamie Martin (credit: Aurora Police/Denver Police) The officer was shot in the back while responding to a call about people entering a home armed with weapons on Tuesday. (credit: CBS) The officer responded to the home near Knox Court and Kentucky Avenue. The officer was part of a specific unit and was not wearing a vest, police say. He’s expected to make a full recovery. Martin faces multiple charges including first degree criminal attempt murder, criminal attempt murder – extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
DENVER, CO
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Suspect in shooting faces another charge

GREENFIELD — The 17-year-old boy who shot a 15-year-old earlier this month had another charge added to his case by the county’s prosecutor office. Ethan Emilio Melendez, 17, Greenfield, is now facing a Level 4 felony count of operating a machine gun in the incident that occurred early Oct. 7. The younger boy was shot in the arm during a gathering of teenagers at a residence in the 800 block of North Noble Street.
GREENFIELD, IN
wdac.com

Shooting Suspect Nabbed In Lancaster

LANCASTER – A verbal altercation led to a Thursday morning shooting in Lancaster. Authorities say an off-duty police officer was traveling in the area of Hershey Avenue and High Street and heard gunshots. He then observed a man standing along the roadway holding a gun. The officer requested assistance from additional officers. When back-up officers arrived, they detained the suspect and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The injured 32-year-old Lancaster man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators learned that the shooting victim and the suspect are known to each other and engaged in a brief verbal confrontation when the suspect pulled a handgun and fired multiple times. The shooting suspect was identified as 30-year-old Daijour Stennett of Lancaster. He’s charged with attempted homicide and other charges.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy