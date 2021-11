The Ohio State football team’s defense has their opponent in 3rd and 8. Raise your hand if you’re like me and think they’ve got the offense right where they want them. Keep your hand up if you’re also like me and want to tear your hair out each time the offense picks up a first down. I’m quite sure the majority of hands are still in the air. The Buckeyes have been just plain bad on third down and it is a trend that needs to change.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO