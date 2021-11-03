CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wu voted Boston's 1st woman, Asian American mayor

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping...

Michelle Wu elected as Boston's first woman mayor in historic victory

Michelle Wu, the 36-year-old daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, made history Tuesday night, defeating fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman and the first Asian American elected mayor of Boston. For nearly 200 years, Boston has elected only white men to the top office. "On this day,...
Boston elects Michelle Wu — first woman and Asian American as mayor

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
In the Boston Mayor’s Race, Wu is the Clear Choice

On Tuesday, Boston voters face a choice on who to elect as the next mayor of the city. The departure of Mayor Marty Walsh, former two-term mayor of Boston and BC ’09, to serve as President Joseph R. Biden’s secretary of labor left the race wide open with no incumbent. Following the crowded Sept. 14 primary election, Boston voters selected City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George to advance to the general election, beating out other strong candidates such as City Councilor Andrea Campbell and Acting Mayor Kim Janey. Wu came out ahead in the primary with the largest share of the vote, totaling 33 percent of the vote compared to Essaibi George’s 22.5 percent, and it looks likely that Wu’s lead will hold going into the general election.
