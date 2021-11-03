Wu voted Boston's 1st woman, Asian American mayor

On Tuesday, Boston voters face a choice on who to elect as the next mayor of the city. The departure of Mayor Marty Walsh, former two-term mayor of Boston and BC ’09, to serve as President Joseph R. Biden’s secretary of labor left the race wide open with no incumbent. Following the crowded Sept. 14 primary election, Boston voters selected City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George to advance to the general election, beating out other strong candidates such as City Councilor Andrea Campbell and Acting Mayor Kim Janey. Wu came out ahead in the primary with the largest share of the vote, totaling 33 percent of the vote compared to Essaibi George’s 22.5 percent, and it looks likely that Wu’s lead will hold going into the general election.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO