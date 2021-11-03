CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This year’s top bird in New Zealand is a bat

WAMU
 8 days ago

New Zealand’s bird of the...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Somehow a Bat Was Just Named ‘Bird of the Year 2021’

Most of us heard encouraging words from parents and teachers when we were young. “Follow your dreams,” they would say. Additionally, “You can be anything you want to be,” was a common phrase. This little bat from New Zealand is bringing some truth to those words. Despite not being a bird at all, the pekapeka-tou-roa, or long-tailed bat, has been crowned the country’s Bird of the Year.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Bat named ‘Bird of the Year 2021’ in controversial decision

The bat is getting its due — at the expense of birds. New Zealand has named the bat their “Bird of the Year,” despite the now-controversial fact that bats are not of the avian family. Bats are regarded as New Zealand’s only native land mammal, and under threat of extinction...
ANIMALS
newschain

Bat swoops in to claim New Zealand Bird of the Year title

A bat has beaten the odds to win the 2021 Bird of the Year crown in New Zealand. The pekapeka long-tailed bat saw off a number of its winged rivals to win the competition, which aims to raise awareness of the threats faced by local wildlife. Perhaps unsurprisingly this was...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Long-tailed bat wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year contest

The result of New Zealand’s Bird of the Year contest has some critics crying fowl. That’s because the winner announced on Monday wasn’t a bird at all but the long-tailed bat, or pekapeka-tou-roa. The upstart candidate swooped in on its first try to beat last year’s victor, a flightless parrot...
ANIMALS
Seattle Times

New Zealand held a contest for Bird of the Year. The birds lost

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The candidates didn’t know they were running. The winner received no prize. And, at least by appearance, the champion appeared to be ineligible to compete. The race was for New Zealand’s Bird of the Year, an annual competition that gives New Zealanders an opportunity to rank...
ANIMALS

