Everything you need to know as missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith found by police

Sunderland Echo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleo Smith, a four-year-old little girl who went missing in mid-October, has been found by Western Australia police officers. This is everything you need to know about what happened. What happened to Cleo Smith?. Four-year-old Cleo Smith went missing on Saturday 16 October after allegedly being abducted from her...

The Independent

Missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, found alive by police in locked house two weeks after disappearance

A four-year-old girl who had went missing from a campsite in Australia has been found “alive and well” locked inside a house.Cleo Smith disappeared from a remote campsite on the Coral Coast in Western Australia more than two weeks ago on 16 October.Police said that she has been found in a house at about 1am local time on Wednesday (3 November) in Carnarvon, a town about an hour south of the Blowholes campsite in Point Quobba – where she vanished from.A 36-year-old man – who lives in the same town as Cleo’s parents but has no family connection to...
Scott Morrison
The Independent

Cleo Smith update: Police investigate whether four-year-old was in one place whole time she was missing

Police investigating the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith say they are trying to establish whether for the entire time she was missing she was at the home where she was found.Officers say a key focus of their investigation will be on tracking Terence Darrell Kelly’s movements in the days leading up to her rescue in Carnarvon, Western Australia. The suspect charged with her abduction was moved to a maximum-security prison in Perth for threatening a reporter.The Australian reported that he also looked a reporter directly in the eye and said: “I’m going to get out of here one day....
