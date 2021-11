The addictive mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes has received a new Tempest Trials+ Summoning Focus. To coincide with the new summons, a related Tempest Trials+ event has been confirmed for November 5. The Tempest Trials+ Summoning Focus in Fire Emblem Heroes will include Corrin: Fateful Princess, Elise: Budding Flower, and Shinon: Scathing Archer as five-star summons. Just like with previous events, your first summon will be free and won’t cost any orbs. This particular summon will be available for 12 days, coming to an end on November 15, 2021, so make sure to try your luck at getting the new five-star characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO