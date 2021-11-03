CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

A live ‘Mystery Science Theatre 3000’ arrives in Rochester, with a lifelong fan as the lead

wxxinews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Marsh knows how to nail a job interview. The problem, as she was interviewing with Joel Hodgson, the creator of the cult classic television show “Mystery Science Theatre 3000,” was how to stand out from the many, many, many other singing puppeteers who would be sucking up to...

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
This Is Reno

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour coming to the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno (sponsored)

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts welcomes MST3K on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Nederlander National Markets is thrilled to announce that Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour will play at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 28 at 10:00 AM and will be available atwww.pioneercenter.comor by calling 775-434-1050.
RENO, NV
Wicked Local

Theatre Company of Saugus entertains with ‘Night of the Living Dead’

“Night of the Living Dead” is the Theatre Company of Saugus’ first full scale production at the American Legion Post since February 2020. The Theatre Company of Saugus performed “Night of the Living Dead” Oct. 29-31 and has additional shows scheduled for Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. and on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. The show is based on the 1968 cult film and is the latest in the TCS’ line of horror-themed shows around Halloween.
SAUGUS, MA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Live theatre is back

Live theatre returned to campus last week, and drama students couldn’t have been any happier. In the first live performance since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the school in March 2020, the Student-Directed One Act Play Festival was a hit during its two-night run Oct. 27-28 at Cal High’s theater.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
York, NY
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Philharmonic rehearses Psycho Live at Kodak Hall

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — In advance of its 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, which includes a simultaneous screening of Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) rehearsed "Psycho Live With Orchestra" on Saturday afternoon at the Eastman Theatre in Rochester. Guest conductor Scott Terrell leads the RPO at the evening...
ROCHESTER, NY
Go Blue Ridge

App Theatre Presents Live Music, And Film This Weekend

There are a couple of events this week at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. First, the Malpass Brothers will put on an evening concert at 7:30 pm. Saturday, November 6. Originally scheduled in 2020, this live, in-person concert is finally taking place on the Doc Watson Stage. These brother-musicians from Goldsboro, NC bring with them a refreshing spin on iconic Americana music.
BOONE, NC
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Dr. Brain is an intriguing blend of imaginative science fiction and mystery

"Based on a popular webtoon of the same name (by Hong Jac-ga), Dr. Brain plays with the fascinating ways in which the mind manipulates perception, identity, and reality," says Saloni Gajjar of the Apple TV+'s first Korean series, starring Lee Sun-kyun. "Who wouldn’t want to access their loved ones’ thoughts, or even those of strangers they’ve crossed paths with, to learn what impression they’re really making? And at what cost? These are moral and ethical dilemmas of epic proportions, but neither Sewon nor the gripping show have time to question them in depth—this is a swiftly moving thriller, after all. The memories and attributes Sewon is now able to access become a kind of superpower that’s both a blessing and curse. Though he’s quickly able to solve a complex case, Sewon starts to lose his grip on reality. The first five (out of six) Dr. Brain episodes are tightly paced: The action, multiple twists, and futuristic technology infuse the story with adrenaline. The ending of episode two, 'Mind Games,' cements Dr. Brain’s commitment to its mind-tricking themes, and emphasizes the dangerous potential of the brain syncing invention."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Hodgson
Person
Spielberg
Person
Roland Emmerich
cnycentral.com

Trolls Live! coming to the Landmark Theatre in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Trolls LIVE! is coming to the Landmark Theatre from May 28 to 29, 2022, bringing Poppy, Branch, and their Troll friends to life on stage. The interactive, story-rich musical will have four performances in Syracuse, packed with singing, dancing, and glitter. “Trolls LIVE!” utilizes the latest in...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxxinews.org

Stars align for Strasenburgh Planetarium, Vanishing Sun collab

It’s been more than a year and half ago since musician Ian Sherman and the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Strasenburgh Planetarium Director Steve Fentress planned to premiere the show “Impressions of the Infinite” — combining live music performed by Sherman’s band Vanishing Sun with Fentress’s real-time manipulation of the planetarium’s new DigiStar full-dome visualization software.
ROCHESTER, NY
rhodes.edu

Rhodes Theatre Guild to Intrigue with Audience-Interactive Mystery

Audiences of the Rhodes Theatre Guild’s (RTG) upcoming production—The Eternal Sleepover—will interrogate suspects, discover clues, and uncover lies to solve a whodunnit. Co-directed by Eliana Mabe ’23 and Caitlin Evans ’22, the student-led show runs Nov. 19-20. The crime, backstory, and main acting scenes will occur in Blount Auditorium, while character interrogations will occur in Buckman Hall’s first floor classrooms. To join in on the sleepover theme, the audience is asked to attend in pajamas.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Tv#Gpc
nwahomepage.com

Join the Epic Journey with “The Hobbit” at Arts Live Theatre

When band of unruly dwarves show up on Bilbo Baggins’ doorstep, his world is turned upside down. You can see the classic story of “The Hobbit” come to life on stage at Arts Live Theatre. Watch as Mark Landon Smith (Arts Live Theatre) as well as Bilbo Baggins himself, played...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News 8 WROC

‘Expedition: Dinosaur’ comes to Rochester Museum and Science Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Expedition: Dinosaur, the newest traveling exhibit to the Rochester Museum and Science Center, opened to the public today. The exhibit is spread out over 8,000 square feet with 13 animatronic dinosaurs, ranging from a stegosaurus, triceratops to an Albertosaurus, to Pachycephalosaurus. Those dinos have skin, and they even have two feathered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Borinquen Dance Theatre marks 40th anniversary

A local dance company that not only trains young dancers but provides them with a deeper connection to the Rochester community is celebrating a milestone this weekend. Borinquen Dance Theatre, which has represented the cultural traditions and origins of Puerto Rico, is holding a 40th anniversary celebration on Saturday. Borinquen...
ROCHESTER, NY
IndieWire

‘The Harder They Fall’: Inside the Very Real History of Jeymes Samuel’s All-Black Western

Before the opening credits of Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” splash across the screen, outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has already murdered two people,  irrevocably changing a young boy’s life and setting the stage for an epic-scale shoot-em-up in the process. Set in the Old West, the Netflix feature has all the bells and whistles of a traditional Hollywood Western, but Samuel’s debut feature isn’t just a new spin on classics of the genre like “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” or “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.” This narrative is grounded in actual history. Samuel’s world is populated...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Netflix
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon… Live London theatre – pocket reviews

Live London Theatre – pocket reviews by Ruth Leon. I went back to the live theatre this week, several times. First, I went to bid farewell to Hilary Mantel’s monumental achievement in her trilogy of novels about Thomas Cromwell, all three of which – Wolf Hall, Bring Up The Bodies and The Mirror and the Light have now been adapted for the West End stage.The third episode, alas, isn’t a patch on the first two. It is unclear whether the rushed, almost frantic pace of The Mirror and the Light is a consequence of trying to get in every single incident in the novel or whether it was unwise for Hilary Mantel and her leading actor, the exemplary Ben Miles, to adapt her book themselves rather than bring in an experienced playwright such as Mike Poulton who adapted the first two novels.​I wouldn’t have missed seeing the plays as I’m a sucker for the Tudors, but for anyone who has now missed them, don’t kick yourself, nothing is lost by going back to Hilary Mantel’s books instead. Indeed, the opposite is true.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy