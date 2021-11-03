A live ‘Mystery Science Theatre 3000’ arrives in Rochester, with a lifelong fan as the lead

"Based on a popular webtoon of the same name (by Hong Jac-ga), Dr. Brain plays with the fascinating ways in which the mind manipulates perception, identity, and reality," says Saloni Gajjar of the Apple TV+'s first Korean series, starring Lee Sun-kyun. "Who wouldn’t want to access their loved ones’ thoughts, or even those of strangers they’ve crossed paths with, to learn what impression they’re really making? And at what cost? These are moral and ethical dilemmas of epic proportions, but neither Sewon nor the gripping show have time to question them in depth—this is a swiftly moving thriller, after all. The memories and attributes Sewon is now able to access become a kind of superpower that’s both a blessing and curse. Though he’s quickly able to solve a complex case, Sewon starts to lose his grip on reality. The first five (out of six) Dr. Brain episodes are tightly paced: The action, multiple twists, and futuristic technology infuse the story with adrenaline. The ending of episode two, 'Mind Games,' cements Dr. Brain’s commitment to its mind-tricking themes, and emphasizes the dangerous potential of the brain syncing invention."
