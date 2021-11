"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that." Bella Hadid just got extremely honest about her mental health. In an emotional post to Instagram on Tuesday, the young model opened up about her struggles with anxiety and insecurity. She revealed she was inspired to speak out by Willow Smith -- sharing a clip of Smith talking about her own journey of self-worth, before a series of photos showing Hadid crying.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO