Fox News @ Night - Tuesday, November 2

The early morning cable news revolving door continues to turn. On Friday, Fox News said that Carley Shimkus would be the new co-host for the 4-6 a.m. program Fox & Friends First, alongside Todd Piro. She replaces Jillian Mele, who is leaving the company after four years to pursue an MBA at La Salle University in Philadelphia. Her first day is Monday, Nov. 1. Shimkus had been a reporter and fill-in anchor at Fox News. She started her career at the company at Fox Business Network as a production assistant in 2009. “Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at Fox News Media and we are excited to have her join Fox & Friends First,” said Gavin Hadden, FNC’s vp morning programming, in a statement. “We wish Jillian all the best as she returns home to Philadelphia and thank her for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the Fox & Friends franchise.” The changes at Fox News follow a similar shake-up at MSNBC’s early morning program Way Too Early. Kasie Hunt left the program over the summer, with former AP White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire tapped to take it over earlier this week.

