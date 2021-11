Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will play Glinda and Elphaba in director Jon M. Chu’s forthcoming film adaptation of Wicked. The director, who recently helmed In the Heights, revealed the news on social media. “Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!!” Chu teased on Twitter along with photos of the actresses reacting to their casting. “In pink and green!!!” Erivo and Grande also shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. Goooood Newwwws!!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie @UniversalPics Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!! In pink...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO