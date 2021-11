Former President Donald Trump endorsed Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin not once but three times. But Mr. Youngkin walked a tightrope throughout the campaign. He accepted the endorsements, but he kept Mr. Trump at arm’s length. As his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, brought in a string of heavy hitters — President Joe Biden (twice), former President Barack Obama, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — Mr. Youngkin didn’t invite Mr. Trump or other national party leaders and even steered clear of an 11th-hour telephone rally headlined by Mr. Trump.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO