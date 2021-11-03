CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is social media spying on you?

By Rod Gipson, Rick Elmhorst
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Have you ever had an online ad pop up in the moment or hours after you mentioned a particular product or brand?. And not necessarily when you were specifically searching online for it or asking Alexa about it. And if you have, did you stop...

maketecheasier.com

Do Social Media and Chat Apps Notify You When a Screenshot Is Taken?

One of the most frequently asked questions about social media and chat apps is whether they notify you when a screenshot is taken. It is dependent on the social media platform in question. Many chat apps have added the feature of disappearing messages, but have they also added the screenshot detection feature? Let’s explore various social media and chat apps to find out.
CELL PHONES
The Conversation U.S.

3 ways Congress could hold Facebook accountable for its actions

Facebook may have changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, but that won’t end its troubles - nor efforts to rein in the social media company’s business practices. Lawmakers are pondering new ways to regulate Facebook, whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in 2019 that he welcomed new “rules governing the internet.” With that in mind, we asked three experts on social media, technology policy and global business to offer one specific action the government could take about Meta’s Facebook service. Let users control more of their data Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University Social media sites like Facebook are...
U.S. POLITICS
quintdaily.com

Why Should You Market Your Laundry Services on Social Media?

Do you have a social media account? How often do you browse your social media feed? Can you see your customers browsing their phones while waiting for their laundry?. Social media has become an essential digital space and the most influential platform. Before, users saw it as a way to connect, socialize, and widen their social network. Today, marketers have found social media a great platform to market their brands, products, and services digitally.
INTERNET
International Business Times

30 Things You Must Know About Zoho Social (Social Media Management Tool)

If you’re a business owner and you have been using social media to grow reach and awareness online, then having a social media management tool is a must. Whether you're still starting out or you want to be ahead of the competition, social media is a very effective platform to get your brand into people's consciousness, which could potentially lead to conversions and sales.
SOFTWARE
The Review

Opinion: Social media is a catalyst for justice

Since its creation, social media has brought people together, allowed for a deeper look into people’s lives and provided a platform to share thoughts and opinions. Because of the constant ability to share, social media has inspired acts of protest, movement and justice. With the popularity of social media platforms,...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Facebook parent Meta to remove sensitive ad categories

Facebook’s parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning on Jan. 19. Currently, advertisers can target people who have expressed interest in issues, public figures or organizations connected to these topics. That information comes from tracking user activity on Facebook Instagram and other platforms the company owns.For instance, someone who’s shown interest in “same-sex marriage” may be shown an ad from a non-profit supporting same-sex marriage. But the categories could also be misused and Meta, formerly Facebook, has been under intense scrutiny from...
INTERNET
themiamihurricane.com

Social media censorship, a threat to democracy

On Wednesday, September 22, I got up at 5 a.m. to prepare my daily “Break with Baila” news update. After several hours of recording and editing, I realized my content would never see the light of day: I had again been banned by TikTok. “Break with Baila” is a daily...
INTERNET
WSYR NewsChannel 9

How do you know this social media ad is legitimate? Here’s a guide to making smarter purchases

(WSYR-TV) — Buying products from social media ads is the latest trend for consumers in the digital age, but just like anything else online these days, consumers need to be careful about who they are purchasing from.  The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received thousands of complaints in 2020 about misleading social media advertisements.   The BBB Scam tracker says […]
INTERNET
mynews13.com

Poll: 76% of U.S. adults say Facebook makes society worse

More than three-quarters of American adults believe Facebook is damaging society, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday. More than three-quarters of American adults believe Facebook is damaging society, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday. The negative view of the social media giant was shared across gender, age and...
INTERNET
Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
INTERNET
mynews13.com

YouTube hides dislike count on videos to reduce ‘attacking behavior’

Video sharing platform YouTube announced on Wednesday that they will be removing the public dislike count across all content, an effort to foster “respectful interactions between viewers and creators,” the company wrote in a blog post. The dislike button will not disappear altogether — users can still dislike a video...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

