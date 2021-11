The Braves may be World Series champions, but now all eyes turn to the pending free agency of Freddie Freeman, who officially became an unrestricted free agent yesterday. Both sides have re-iterated for years now that they want to get an extension done, but according to Jon Heyman from a couple of months ago, a gap remains in demands between Freeman and the Braves. We also know a lot can change once a player is courted by nearly every team in the league. There’s certainly a chance the face of the franchise in Atlanta for the last decade could be playing elsewhere next season, but this quote from after their World Series victory should help put Braves fans at ease.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO