Tui is working on a new group sustainability strategy which it says will be its “most ambitious yet”, according to northern region managing director Andrew Flintham. Identifying sustainability as a key trend in a talk about the future of travel, he said: “In recent weeks and months, we’ve seen travel brands talk about their sustainability approaches. This is nothing new for us at Tui. We’ve been looking at this for over 30 years. It’s been a key focus of ours and remains so.

