ROHM expands its lineup of compact market-proven high efficiency SBDs for automotive applications

A patterned transparent electrode is a crucial component of state-of-the-art wearable devices and optoelectronic devices. However, most of the patterning methods using silver nanowires (AgNWs), which is one of the outstanding candidate materials for the transparent electrode, wasted a large amount of unused AgNWs during the patterning process. Here, we report a highly efficient patterning of AgNWs using electrospray deposition with grounded electrolyte solution (EDGE). During electrospray deposition, a patterned electrolyte solution collector attracted AgNWs by strong electrostatic attraction and selectively deposited them only on the patterned collector, minimizing AgNW deposited elsewhere. The enhanced patterning efficiency was verified through a comparison between the EDGE and conventional process by numerical simulation and experimental validation. As a result, despite the same electrospray deposition conditions for both cases except for the existence of the electrolyte solution collector, the coverage ratio of AgNWs fabricated by the EDGE process was at least six times higher than that of AgNWs produced by the conventional process. Furthermore, the EDGE process provided high design flexibility in terms of not only the material of the substrate, including a polymer and a ceramic but also the shape of the substrate, including a 2D flat and 3D curved surface. As an application of the EDGE process, a self-powered touch sensor exploiting the triboelectric effect was demonstrated. Thus, the EDGE process would be utilized in further application in wearable or implantable devices in the field of biomedicine, intelligent robots, and human"“machine interface.

