Bake some bread with a recipe that works around your class schedule!. It’s soup season. What’s better than that is if it were soup and bread season. It’s the perfect duo. I’ve been using a great bread recipe (if you want the original it’s here) that works pretty well around class schedules: just do the few things you need to do and head to class while it rises, no work necessary. It’s also very easy to do in a dorm room kitchen: the only equipment you need is measuring cups, a bowl, a baking sheet, and a water spray bottle (this last one is a bit weird but you can get one for like two dollars at University Hardware).

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO