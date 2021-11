MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide, has appointed Kurt Abrahams as its vice president of marketing. In his new role, he will not only be responsible for expanding the company’s global footprint but also for strengthening the company’s brand identity through innovative marketing tactics and robust customer experience design. He reports directly to MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO