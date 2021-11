We already know which way the wind blows, so we’ll ignore distractions. We understand there is only one battle worthy of our collective attention: Climate. We know that new forests require about 20 years to store more carbon than they give off. Not so with kelp beds and sea grasses, who store more carbon from day one and even more as they expand. Grasslands seem to anchor the best ground-based carbon capture community because prairie grasses drop huge, multi-year roots made of carbon deep into the Earth.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO