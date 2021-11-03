Letter: Right to privacy, but not online?

Facebook, now known as Meta, has a new name but still has many of the same old problems around data privacy, hate speech and misinformation. So, you may want to take matters into your own hands. If you can't remember the last time you went through your Facebook account and privacy settings, it's time to do a privacy checkup. Actually, I suggest doing one every couple of months (it's helpful to set a reminder in your calendar app). Doing so will help you keep up with the constant changes Facebook makes and will help you keep tabs on random apps you grant access to your information.

