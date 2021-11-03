CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Letter: Right to privacy, but not online?

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 8 days ago

Presently there is much discussion on social media about the new abortion law in Texas. One theme is that...

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting

Facebook-parent Meta on Tuesday said it will stop letting ads be targeted at users based on "sensitive" topics such as race, religion, sexuality or political party, citing concerns about abuse. The company's deep knowledge about its users' interests is prized by advertisers looking to reach a certain audience -- and is an engine of its multi-billion dollar ad business -- but could be used to influence or exclude groups. "We want to... address feedback from civil rights experts, policymakers and other stakeholders on the importance of preventing advertisers from abusing the targeting options we make available," Meta vice president of ad product marketing Graham Mudd wrote. He noted the change was not based on people's actual characteristics but on things like how users interacted with content on the company's platform.
INTERNET
parentherald.com

Australia Plans Strictest Online Privacy and Parental Consent Law for Minors on Social Media

Australia could soon require kids younger than 16 years old to obtain parental consent to be on social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram. In the strictest online privacy and parental consent law just yet, the government leaders of the land Down Under have introduced a bill that will make online platforms liable if they operate online without any parental consent measures.
MENTAL HEALTH
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: What about 'My body, my right' for vaccinations?

To the editor -- I am a concerned constituent and enrolled American Indian citizen of Washington state asking Gov. Inslee some valid questions. The United States Constitution's first three words are “We the People.”. What happened to “My body, my right” that all of the liberal Democrats say about abortion?...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Government
Paradise, CA
Government
CNET

6 Facebook privacy settings you should check right now to better secure your data

Facebook, now known as Meta, has a new name but still has many of the same old problems around data privacy, hate speech and misinformation. So, you may want to take matters into your own hands. If you can't remember the last time you went through your Facebook account and privacy settings, it's time to do a privacy checkup. Actually, I suggest doing one every couple of months (it's helpful to set a reminder in your calendar app). Doing so will help you keep up with the constant changes Facebook makes and will help you keep tabs on random apps you grant access to your information.
INTERNET
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Are Americans still doing the right thing?

Tom Brokaw identified the generation that grew up during the depression and fought in World War II as the greatest generation. On September 11, over Philadelphia, a brave group of men and women rushed a cockpit to prevent the plane from crashing into the capitol. As Brokaw said, “They did it because it was the right thing to do.”
POLITICS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Remembering we have a right not to kill

I have spent fifty years of my professional life fighting for my clients rights in various forms including criminal defense. There are a few things I have learned that we all should have learned in school. I can’t dump my garbage in the middle of the street in front of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right To Privacy#The Supreme Court
The Conversation U.S.

3 ways Congress could hold Facebook accountable for its actions

Facebook may have changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, but that won’t end its troubles - nor efforts to rein in the social media company’s business practices. Lawmakers are pondering new ways to regulate Facebook, whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in 2019 that he welcomed new “rules governing the internet.” With that in mind, we asked three experts on social media, technology policy and global business to offer one specific action the government could take about Meta’s Facebook service. Let users control more of their data Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University Social media sites like Facebook are...
U.S. POLITICS
Mercury

Letter to the Editor: Find out where candidates stand on right-to-life

American citizens again have the civic duty to vote for candidates of their choice for government positions. This is an important responsibility! A good question regarding elections is how do people determine for whom they will vote? I fear there may be too many that simply vote for a party candidate without giving much thought to that person’s positions on relevant issues. If that is true, then people might be voting for candidates with whom they disagree. Not good! To avoid that, it behooves voters to understand the issues and have a personal conviction about them. That way the voter can vote for the candidate with whom they agree.
ELECTIONS
mediapost.com

Google Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Shareholder Suit

Google is urging the Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision to allow investors to proceed with a claim that the company misled them by waiting too long to disclose a data breach that affected Google+ users. In a petition made available this week, Google says the ruling --...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
bloomberglaw.com

Online Yearbook Privacy Lawsuit to Proceed but Claims Trimmed (1)

A proposed class action against an online yearbook database may proceed despite defendant PeopleConnect Inc.'s motion to stay the case pending an appeal of an arbitration request, a California federal judge ruled. PeopleConnect failed to show “a likelihood of success on the merits” of that appeal,. Judge Edward M. Chen.
LAW
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Daring to criticize some right-wing icons

1) Letter writer David Walton thinks talk of environmental collapse — and here he really ought to do some reading — is best met with Chicken Little, cartoon-type snarkiness. (Yawn.) We’re past that point, but I suppose in the Butte County bubble of ignorance third grade wit remains a marketable gambit.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Letter: Pa. Republicans' election probe violates voters' privacy

Pa. Republicans' election probe violates voters' privacy. Remember when the Republican Party was a champion of personal privacy? Now the Republicans in Harrisburg want to know everything they can about how you voted last year — as well as your driver’s license number and partial Social Security number. Not surprisingly, the leader in this effort is none other than Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Here are reasons for some real outrage

From the poser with a phony Pulitzer comes the charge of “fake outrage” or is that just the new leftist dog whistle? Well, how about some real outrage?. Parents being told their input in their children’s education isn’t needed nor valid. The FBI launching a political motivated investigation against American parents without due cause and in violation of their own procedures. A desperate and torn father arrested for seeking justice for his daughter and a young daughter sacrificed at the alter of political correctness. Parents being demeaned in the press and at the bully pulpit and losing livelihoods because of political posturing.
OROVILLE, CA
Forbes

How Internet Privacy Is Changing The Online Advertising Market

CIO and Co-founder of FunCorp, a mobile app development company, oversees the growth of UGC platforms with AI/ML content feed aggregation. Advertising is one of my organization's primary sources of revenue, and so we constantly monitor this market and notice various changes. The internet advertising market has grown more than 100 times in the last 20 years, and it will reach $517 billion by the end of 2023, according to eMarketer.
INTERNET
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: What the Texas abortion law means for us

The institution of rights supporting access to abortion laid out by the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 changed the lives of millions of women in the United States. Now, the future of the landmark decision looks grim, its fate hanging (loosely, might I add) in the balance. Saturday, October...
TEXAS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Why Don’t Americans Have Stronger Financial Privacy Rights?

The announcement that the Biden administration proposed a $600 (now $10,000) threshold for bank account surveillance has left many people on social media wondering how such a proposal could be considered constitutional under the Fourth Amendment. They aren’t the first to ask. The question of financial privacy was taken all the way to the Supreme Court in 1976. And it was in United States v. Miller that the Court reasoned a person cannot voluntarily provide information to a financial institution and expect that information to be protected by the Fourth Amendment. Yet, maybe it’s time to reconsider that decision.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy