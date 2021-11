No, there's no hook here that you'll have to pull out of your cheek. The fact is, the Dallas Cowboys are 5-1 and playing like Super Bowl contenders as they enter their Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, so there's not much they need to look to do as the Nov. 2 trade deadline rapidly approaches. And because of that, they don't have to be thirsty buyers this year. So, as we take a look at some possible trade targets who could put them over the top in what could be a "very, very special year" for Dak Prescott and his defense alike -- the latter being led by players like Randy Gregory and a historic run from cornerback Trevon Diggs -- using big-name prospects would simply be to bait you into a click.

