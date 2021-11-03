High schools: Lodi falls short of NorCal golf

The Lodi High girls golf team fell two strokes short of qualifying for the NorCal Regional Tournament on Monday.

The Flames scored 407 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament at The Reserve at Spanos Park, finishing two shots behind the final NorCal qualifier.

Amelia Garibaldi, a junior, led the Flames with a 73, carding a birdie on the final hole to qualify for a five person playoff for three qualifying spots.

The SJS sends three teams plus four individuals from other teams to the NorCal event. Granite Bay (384), Pleasant Grove (393) and Rodriguez (405) qualified as teams, and Garibaldi will be joined by Bear Creek’s Brenna Preap (71), Vista del Lago’s Meghan Parcuelas (73) and Delta Charter’s Gabi Franco (73) for the individual spots.

Other Flames golfers included ClaraGrace Plath with an 80, Delaney Vasquez with an 82, Reese Koenig and Viviana Rojas with 86 each, and Kerrie Nickel with 95.

Garibaldi will play next Monday in the NorCal Regional at Berkeley Country Club.